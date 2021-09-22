Nicolas Cage's 'Butcher's Crossing' sells to Saban Films

The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia, reports variety.com.

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) The rights of actor Nicolas Cage's film 'Butcher's Crossing', a frontier epic, has been acquired by Saban Films.

Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary 'Red Penguins',is behind the camera. He wrote the script, as well.

The film is an adaptation of a novel by John Williams. The film is produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage's Saturn Films.

'Butcher's Crossing' is set in the 1870s, and finds Cage's character taking on a young Harvard dropout, who is seeking his destiny in the Colorado wilderness. Together, they embark on a harrowing journey risking life and sanity.

"Nick Cage will be excellent in this role exploring the limits of human nature," Saban Films chief Bill Bromiley said.

Bromiley added: "Gabe brilliantly adapted John Williams' novel and we are so happy to be partnering on this timeless, poignant story."

Saban Films' recent films have included Todd Randall's 'Under the Stadium Lights' starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson; 'Twist' starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora; and the Alicia Silverstone wedding comedy 'Sister of the Groom'.

Cage most recently earned rave reviews for his performance in the indie thriller 'Pig'.

--IANS

dc/kr