Nicole Ari Parker joins Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis on 'SATC' revival sets

On Monday, Sarah Jessica Parker shared several new photos from the sets of the 'Sex and the City' revival titled 'And Just Like That' which featured the actor embraced in a group hug with longtime co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as newcomer Nicole Ari Parker."#memoriesmonday @cynthiaenixon @iamkristindavis @nicoleariparker Oh so fine. I'd sing along to 70's love songs with this trio deep into any night. @justlikethatmax I'll see you ladies tomorrow! X, SJ," she captioned the post.The post also included a picture of the group with their backs facing the camera and a snapshot of the foursome leaning back and smiling."These Beautiful Beings," Nicole wrote on her Instagram when she re-shared her castmate's post. "Thank you #SJP for holding the whole place together on such a long hot night."In 'And Just Like That', Nixon and Davis will be reprising their respective roles of Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York -- which they played in all six seasons of 'Sex and the City' as well as two feature films, reported People magazine.As for Nicole, she will play Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," according to an announcement from HBO Max in July.The new show, which does not yet have an official premiere date, will pick up with three of 'Sex and the City's' four main characters navigating life, love and friendship in their 50s.While OG cast member Kim Cattrall opted not to return as Samantha Jones, many other stars of the original series will be reviving their roles -- including Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman will round out the cast as fresh faces to the series. (ANI)