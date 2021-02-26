  1. Sify.com
  4. Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise's daughter Bella gives rare look into her life

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 26th, 2021, 14:59:28hrs
Bella Cruise (Image Source: Instagram)

Washington [US], February 26 (ANI): Bella Cruise, the daughter of Hollywood icons Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, recently shared a rare photo of her, giving a sneak peek into her life.

The 28-year-old artist, who frequently shares her artwork on Instagram but seldom shows her face, recently posted a selfie of her on the photo-sharing application.
In the photo, Bella can be seen bundled up in a beanie, scarf, and coat as she poses for the camera. She captioned the picture, "Same face, new prints now available on the shop."

Bella had previously shared a selfie of herself sporting blue hair, a leather jacket, round sunglasses, and a septum ring in September.
As per People magazine, Bella has lived a quiet life away from the spotlight, only making headlines in 2015 for her marriage to Max Parker.
She launched a clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise). Cruise and Kidman are proud parents to Bella and her 26-year-old brother Connor. The former couple divorced in 2001. (ANI)

