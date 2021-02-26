Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise's daughter Bella gives rare look into her life

The 28-year-old artist, who frequently shares her artwork on Instagram but seldom shows her face, recently posted a selfie of her on the photo-sharing application.In the photo, Bella can be seen bundled up in a beanie, scarf, and coat as she poses for the camera. She captioned the picture, "Same face, new prints now available on the shop."Bella had previously shared a selfie of herself sporting blue hair, a leather jacket, round sunglasses, and a septum ring in September.As per People magazine, Bella has lived a quiet life away from the spotlight, only making headlines in 2015 for her marriage to Max Parker.She launched a clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise). Cruise and Kidman are proud parents to Bella and her 26-year-old brother Connor. The former couple divorced in 2001. (ANI)