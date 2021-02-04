Nidhhi Agerwal confirms being leading lady in Pawan Kalyan's next

While she remains tightlipped on details of the film, Nidhhi exclusively tells IANS: "Yes, I am doing a film with Pawan Kalyan and it feels like a dream come true to be a part of this particular project. This is my ninth film, so I am looking at this as my golden film."

Talking about shooting with Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi gushes: "He is simply amazing and so good to work with. All I can say is that he is the best!"