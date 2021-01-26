Nidhi Jha joins TV show 'Aye Mere Humsafar'

"I enjoy working in Hindi shows as much as my Bhojpuri roles. They have a different charm to them. I'm quite thrilled to join the cast of ‘Aye Mere Humsafar' as Bindya who also happens to be a bar dancer like Komal Kali," Nidhi said.

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Nidhi Jha, who has made a mark in Bhojpuri films and Hindi TV series, has been roped in for the show, Aye Mere Humsafar.

"But unlike Komal Kali, she is strong in thought, and determined to help those in need. She is a fighter. The character has a strong Bhojpuri attitude to it and this is quite a challenge since it's a Hindi show," she added.

"The character gives me an opportunity to play a mixed Hindi-Bhojpuri role unlike anything I've done in the past. The cast of the show is wonderful. I also help Tina (Tina Philip) with her accent and attitude at times for her Komal Kali avatar. It is a fun way to bond. The show is immensely loved in the place I belong and I hope they accept my new role," she said.

The show airs on Dangal TV.

--IANS

sug/vnc