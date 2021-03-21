Night curfew in 8 Raj districts, RT-PCR test mandatory for visitors

The night curfew will be clamped from Monday between 11pm and 5am in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara, Kushalgarh and Jaipur. However, all the emergency services are exempted from the curbs.

Jaipur, March 21 (IANS) Amid apprehension of a second wave of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government on Sunday announced to impose night curfew in eight districts and also made negative RT-PCR report mandatory for visitors travelling to the state from across the country.

The decision was taken in a meeting by a Corona Core Group committee on Sunday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In an effort to curb the the spread of Covid-19, orders were also issued to close the markets across all the cities of the state from 10 pm.

On the other hand, the RT-PCR negative report should not be more than 72 hours old for those travelling to Rajasthan from March 25. Earlier, visitors from Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh were mandated to carry the negative Covid report along with them.

However, passengers coming to Rajasthan without negative report will have to stay quarantined for 15 days.

Besides, places with over five positive cases will be converted to mini containment zones.

Primary schools will remain closed until further orders. Above 50 per cent of students will not be allowed to attend classes and colleges.

Screening and random testing will be made mandatory in these institutes. Children will be able to come to school only after their parents' consent.

Wedding and funeral ceremony guests will be restricted to 20. The obligation of the night curfew will however be not applied to factories.

--IANS

arc/sdr/