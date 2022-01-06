Night curfew in Chandigarh; schools, colleges closed

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions etc., will be closed, but they will maintain the academic schedule through online teaching.

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (IANS) With the spike in Coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration on Thursday decided to impose night curfew in the Union Territory from 10 pm to 5 am daily.

However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally in offline mode.

All government offices in Chandigarh, except essential services and departments, will function with 50 per cent capacity of actual strength with regard to Group C & D staff. The rest of the 50 per cent staff would be required to work from home.

All private offices will also function with 50 per cent staff while the rest would be required to work from home.

All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums etc. will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated.

