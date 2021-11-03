Niharica Raizada talks about working with Katrina Kaif in 'Sooryavanshi'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Niharica Raizada who will be seen in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has all the reasons to be pleased. She is playing a cop and feels that her passion for this role only helped the actress to get this opportunity. Niharica also opens up on her experience of working with Katrina.

Niharica states: "The film is about the paramilitary forces and how they counter terrorism. I play an Anti terrorist squad officer and the reason I got this role was the way I went for the audition. I was dressed up like a cop and I think my outfit made a positive impact and finally I am part of this movie."

The actress is known for her work in movies like 'Masaan', 'Baby' and 'Total Dhamaal'. Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Sooryavanshi' features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and features special cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The movie will be released in theatres on November 5.

Niharica is all praise for Katrina: "Katrina is very experienced and it's interesting to have a conversation with her. I had a conversation with her and she told me she will marry soon so that was very nice to hear. I am happy when I hear about women settling down, I don't know why," she adds.

