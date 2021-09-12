Niithin releases 'Maestro' promotional song 'Shuru karo'

It's a groovy number shot lavishly on a grand and glitzy set with all the major cast members taking part in it. Alongside Nithiin, Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah, we also see Sreemukhi, Mangli, Rachcha Ravi and few others in the song.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is a Telugu remake of Bollywood film 'Andhadhun'.

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Niithin released the promotional track 'Shuru karo' on Sunday from his upcoming film 'Maestro'.

The song has been sung by Revanth and composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

'Maestro' will have a direct-to-OTT release as it streams on Disney+ Hotstar from September 17.

