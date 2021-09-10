Niithin's next film with director MS Raja Shekhar Reddy launched

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Niithin has teamed up with director M.S. Raja Shekhar Reddy for an out-and-out commercial entertainer titled 'Macherla Niyojagavargam'. The film was launched on Friday.

According to the production team, actress Krithi Shetty has been roped in as the female lead in the movie. The film's shooting commences from next month.