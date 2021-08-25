Nikhil Advani's 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' trailer launched with tribute to frontline workers

The trailer launch of the Amazon Prime series was done with a tribute to the frontline workers and heroes in the presence of Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray.The event paid homage to the bravery, commitment and selfless sacrifice of Mumbai's frontline warriors like doctors and the police force. Titled 'Sahas ko Salam', the event celebrated the invaluable sacrifices of Mumbai's frontline heroes.Speaking on the occasion, Thackrey said, "The spirit of Mumbai is undeniably resilient, but behind all that resilience are the many untold stories of the bravery and sacrifice of our frontline workers. Doctors, nurses, ward boys, police, BMC workers -- all have been the real heroes who kept the city running at times of crisis.He further added, "Today, I am happy to be a part of 'Sahas Ko Salam', an event that honours the bravery of our frontline workers at the trailer launch of 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', a series that pays tribute to these very workers. It is heartening to see such content being made and I would like to congratulate the makers and the cast of the series."Created by Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, the series has been directed by Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves. It will depict the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that devastated the city on November 26, 2008.Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, talked about the series and said, "We are thrilled to expand our slate of originals with a one of its kind, emotional and captivating medical drama, which gives a unique perspective to the events of November 26, 2008 -- a tragedy that shall always be etched into the minds of the people of Mumbai."But what we had also witnessed then was Mumbai's undying resilience and the incredible courage of selfless warriors to bring back normalcy. This spirit is what defines Mumbai, and we are proud, beyond words, to pay an ode to some of these special people whose relentless contributions keep us safe amid all adversities," she added.Nikhil Advani also talked about 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' and said, "A tribute to the bravery of the frontline workers and the unsung heroes, the series offers a perfect blend of emotions and drama through a versatile ensemble of actors who have put in their heart and soul to bring to life this story. Narrated from the lens of the first responders, i.e., doctors, nurses, interns and ward boys, the show transports the viewers into the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, unfolding what transpired there on that fateful night.""It is a series we are immensely proud of and we are honoured to have Aaditya Thackeray grace the trailer launch of the show. With Amazon Prime Video, we will be able to take this story across the world and at a time when frontline workers need to be lauded for their efforts. I couldn't have asked for a better home or time for the series," concluded Advani.Apart from Konkana, 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' also stars actors including Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. The show will come out on Amazon Prime Video on September 9. (ANI)