Nikhil Bhambri: Priyank Sharma always has my back, so do I

Nikhil said: "Priyank and I bonded well on the sets of 'Puncch Beat 2'. As actors, we complement each other, support each other. However, our friendship is more than that. On the sets, we were pretty much inseparable. Our on-screen and off-screen chemistry is fabulous. The number of inside jokes we had would sometimes irk others."

Thus for Nikhil, Priyank is someone who is not just his co-star but more than that a reliable friend and both of them get along with each other beyond the sets.

The actor said: "Our friendship goes hand in hand. He is always there to help me. There were multiple scenes where Priyank wanted me to stand there, watch him and give him feedback for his performance. The Priyank I know is someone who always will be there when you need him. He guided me through many scenes as well. And I think this transparency keeps our friendship strong. He always has my back, and so do I."

Nikhil adds saying that friendship is not just about spending time with each other rather it is more about understanding between two people.

"I believe in sticking with people who pull out the magic from you. And friendship is all about how well you know someone and not how long you know them. So, this Friendship Day, I'd like to raise a toast to him," he concludes.

'Puncch Beat 2' airs on ALTBalaji.

--IANS

ila/dc/kr