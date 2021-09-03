Nikhil Dwivedi says director Saket Chaudhary is 'annoyingly calm'

Nikhil is playing a pivotal part in the segment, directed by Saket and sharing his experience of working with him, Nikhil said, "I think one of the most important things about Saket is, he knows exactly what he wants and he's a very calm director. Just as an individual, he is just so calm, that sometimes it's kind of annoying."

"You always feel that he has not given any reaction at all. I think he would only react when things are not going his way. I would like to believe that all actors, including me, in some measure, could give him what he wanted on screen and that's why he was so calm and composed throughout or maybe that's just his nature. But that should not be misunderstood for him not knowing what exactly he wants, he is very clear right from the beginning, that this is what is expected of his actors. It was amazing working with him."

Ankahi Kahaniya is produced by RSVP Movies and directed by three directors - Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary - with an ensemble cast comprising - Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Mahadeo, Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale, Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi and Palomi - and it releases on Netflix on September 17.

