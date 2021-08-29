Nikhil Dwivedi shares his experience working with co-stars of 'Ankahi Kahaniya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Ankahi Kahaniya', actor Nikhil Dwivedi opened up about his experience working with his co-stars Kunal Kapoor and Zoya Hussain.



"Working with them was really cool. I have known Kunal for a fairly long time. It was a pleasure getting to know that I would be in this film with him. Zoya is amazing and so is Palomi. I think they are very competent actors, you always have to be on your toes with them because they are so good, which is evident. It was a fun ride. I particularly enjoyed working with Saket. Of course one knows of him as a very competent director from the films that he's done. But this is only the first time that I had a chance to work with him. I had a very good time," Nikhil said.

'Ankahi Kahaniya' is an anthology directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary and will chronicle "three unheard and untold tales of love".

Produced by RSVP movies, the upcoming film will be out on Netflix on September 17. (ANI)

