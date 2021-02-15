Nikhita Gandhi collaborates with Pink Sweats for 'At my worst' remix

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi has collaborated with American R&B and soul singer-songwriter Pink Sweats for a remixed version of his popular song, At my worst.

"I heard 'At my worst' when it released in September, 2020 and I loved it. It's one of those songs that are personal, yet universal, and make you fall in love with the idea of being in love. I was taken aback when I learned a few months later that Pink wanted me to work with him to revamp the song. When we did the first call, it just clicked and everything was a smooth sail from there," Nikhita said.