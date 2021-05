Nikhita Gandhi: I'm excited to be part of new wave of Indie releases

"I am excited to be part of this new wave of Indie releases. I have another single dropping soon, where you get to hear the female version of 'Mawaali dil'. All in all, a lot of self-written melodies," she told IANS.

Nikhita added: "I'm excited because the spectrum is so global right now, and to be a part of this movement is a dream come true. I got to collaborate with the American RnB artiste Pink Sweats for the song 'At my worst' and be on playlists with Rihanna and Kehlani. I don't think if I went back to 13-year-old me and told her all this would happen, she would ever believe me!"

Talking about her recent number "Karobaar dil ka", she says that musician Kushal Mangal came to her with the idea.

"Kushal has been my bandmate and he's been playing the keys with me for the past couple of years. He's an extremely talented musician, and more importantly, a wonderful person. He started releasing his own compositions in 2020 and he came to me with 'Karobaar dil ka' saying that he really wanted me to sing the last stanza. I agreed even without hearing the song because I know how great he is. And when I did listen to it, I fell in love with the simple, yet resonating melody of the song. It's so mature and gorgeous and I really hope people listen to it," she says.

