Nikitaa collaborates with American rap duo Flyana Boss for 'Boomerang'

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Indie artiste Nikitaa has collaborated with American rap duo Flyana Boss for her latest single "Boomerang".

The all-women hip-hop track penned by Nikitaa, has also been co-written by Flyana Boss.

Opening up on the collaboration, Nikitaa said: "I went to music school with both Bobbi and Yinka and I've been watching them put out hit after hit since they've come together as Flyana Boss! They write so cleverly, unapologetically and authentically. I have their music on repeat on my phone all the time. They were the natural first choice for me! So I hit them up, sent them the demo and they loved it!"