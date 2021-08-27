Nikkhil Advani: Shabana Azmi wanted to be replaced on 'The Empire'

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani who is presenting the upcoming show 'The Empire' featuring veteran actress Shabana Azmi in a pivotal role, says that initially the actress requested him to replace her on the show and Nikkhil reveals why he didn't.

Talking on the matter, Nikkhil, who is the showrunner of the web series, said, "Shabana Ji had just come out of a horrific accident (in 2020) and when we heard about it we had to take a couple of months' break. She called me up and asked me to replace her and I told her that I will never replace her. I told her we will wait for her and she must recover and can come back. That's the level of commitment that has been shown in the show."