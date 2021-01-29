Nikki Bella announces wedding date with Artem Chingvintsev

The reality television actor made the announcement in the season finale of her reality show "Total Bellas", reports eonline.com. The finale episode aired with the Bella twins, Nikki and Brie, moving to Napa Valley, and with Artem winning a trophy on "Dancing With The Stars".

During the show, Nikki announces: "We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!"

The couple shared the news at Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's house, popping champagne as three-year-old Birdie Danielson danced around, cupcake in hand.

