Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev reveal wedding date

Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): American TV personality Nikki Bella announced that she and beau Artem Chigvintsev have officially set a wedding date. This comes a year after the couple got became engaged.



According to Fox News, the 'Total Bellas' star will get married wed the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 29 winner this November.

"We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021," Bella, who is 37-year-old, announced during Thursday night's finale of her family's reality show, according to E! News.

Last July, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Matteo.

Fox News reported that the new mom gave birth just one day before her twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed her second child, a son named Buddy, into the world.

Also, in the episode, Bella and Chigvintsev discussed the postpartum depression she was struggling with.

The latest season of the 'Total Bellas' showed the twins going through pregnancy together, and welcoming their boys in the same hospital in Arizona.

"I think it's hard for men to truly understand postpartum," Bella explained to her fiance.

"Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms, as a new mom, figuring that out ... I'll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible," she continued to the professional dancer.

Per Fox News, she also touched on the difficulty of being at home alone with Matteo while he joined Season 29 of the ABC competition show last fall. Chigvintsev asked that Bella communicate her feelings to him when she's unhappy. "I'm sorry if I made you feel that way," he apologised.

Bella met Chigvintsev in 2017 when she was paired as his celebrity partner on 'Dancing with the Stars.'

At the time, Bella was dating her ex, John Cena, to who she was previously engaged. (ANI)

