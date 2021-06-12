Nikki Bella celebrates fiance Artem Chigvintsev's birthday with sweet social media tribute

Bella took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos which included their 10-month-old son, Matteo, along with them.In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday @theartemc! You are truly the world's greatest Dada! You are the kindest soul I have ever met, everyone feels it and says it when they come in contact with you. Your drive, passion and love when it comes to dancing and cooking is motivating."She further added, "I just love how your eyes light up when we talk about construction, remodeling, fishing, choreography or motorcycles lol And I love how you love our Matteo. It melts me. As well as when you come up behind me in the kitchen to twirl me or dip me. You and your dance moves are a one of a kind."Continuing, she wrote, "I'm lucky you call me yours. And that I'm your favorite lunch date. (for some reason in our relationship this means I Love You lol).""Happy Birthday Papi! Can't wait to celebrate a year older with you! Muchos besos! Te amo mucho!!" Bella concluded the post.Bella met Chigvintsev in 2017 when she was paired as his celebrity partner on 'Dancing with the Stars.' At the time, Bella was dating her ex, John Cena, to who she was previously engaged.Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged in November 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic and their busy schedules have put their wedding on hold. (ANI)