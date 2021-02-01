Nikki Galrani completes seven years in the film industry, gifts herself a new home!

The super pretty, talented, and hard-working actress Nikki Galrani has successfully completed seven years in the South film industry. She made her debut in the 2014 Malayalam movie 1983 starring Nivin Pauly. Nikki forayed into Tamil cinema with GV Prakash Kumar's horror-comedy Darling.

Nikki later featured in films like Yagavaryinum Nagaakka, Ko2, Velaina Vandhutta Vellaikkaaran, Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru, Motta Siva Ketta Siva, Maragadha Naanayam, Neruppuda, Hara Hara Mahadeviki, Charli Chaplin 2, Kee, Dev, and many other films.