Nikki Galrani took her first jab of the COVID19 vaccine, reveals she is afraid of needles

Actress Nikki Galrani took her first jab of the COVID19 vaccine on Tuesday although she is afraid of needles. The actress added that she feels good to have done the right thing for her and her loved ones.

"I got my first jab. As much as I'm super scared & afraid of needles, I feel so good to have done the right thing (for me & my loved ones). I know it takes time to find a slot, but please apply & keep following up for the vaccine availability/your turn. You can register on the www.cowin.gov.in website or you can also use the #ArogyaSethu app. Kindly follow the steps on the app for registration.Thank you Chennai Corporation for helping me follow up with mine. Till then keep safe, stay home & let’s hold onto hope. The world will heal & this too shall pass", wrote Nikki Galrani on Instagram.