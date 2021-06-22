Nikki Tamboli: Giving quality entertainment is what I believe in

Nikki said: "Being consistent and giving quality entertainment is what I have always believed in. This phase of my life, where I am getting back-to-back work, is truly a blessing."

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Nikki Tamboli is flooded with work. From music videos to stunt-based reality shows, the former "Bigg Boss 14" housemate has a lot on her plate. She says being consistent and giving quality entertainment is what Ive always believed in.

"I am here to entertain and give my best to my fans and the people who watch me onscreen. This is just the beginning and there is more to come in the coming days. Also, my new song is releasing next week and I am sure you all will love as we loved making this," Nikki said.

Nikki is currently seen with Milind Gaba in the music video of the song titled "Shanti". She was also shooting in CapeTown for "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11".

Nikki has also featured in a song by Tony Kakkar titled "Number Likh".

