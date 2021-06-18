Nikki Tamboli, Millind Gaba come together for party track 'Shanti'

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 14" housemate Nikki Tambol i and singer Millind Gaba will be seen grooving together in an upcoming pary number titled "Shanti". The track is slated to release on June 22.

Nikki said: "It was an absolute blast shooting this track with Millind Gaba. We had a lot of fun on the sets and that's come through in the music video of Shanti."