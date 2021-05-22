Nikki Tamboli stars in 'Gat gat' singer Jass Zaildar's new video, shares first look

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 14" star Nikki Tamboli on Saturday uploaded the first look poster of her new music video.
Nikki features in "Kalla reh jayenga", the new song of Jass Zaildar who sang the superhit dance number "Gat gat" in the 2019 Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Dream Girl".
"Here's presenting the first poster of my latest music video #KallaRehJayenga which is beautiful sung by @jasszaildar_official and releasing soon on @lyftym_studios YouTube channel! @desiroutzofficial @maninderkailey @teamlastpage," Nikki wrote on Instagram, along with a sunflower and a yellow heart emoji.
The song has been composed by Desi Routz and the lyrics are by Maninder Kailey.
Nikki is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for the adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11". Recently her snapshots in a black bikini from the beach, which she posted on Instagram, went viral on social media.
