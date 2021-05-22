Nikki Tamboli stars in 'Gat gat' singer Jass Zaildar's new video, shares first look

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 14" star Nikki Tamboli on Saturday uploaded the first look poster of her new music video.

Nikki features in "Kalla reh jayenga", the new song of Jass Zaildar who sang the superhit dance number "Gat gat" in the 2019 Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Dream Girl".

"Here's presenting the first poster of my latest music video #KallaRehJayenga which is beautiful sung by @jasszaildar_official and releasing soon on @lyftym_studios YouTube channel! @desiroutzofficial @maninderkailey @teamlastpage," Nikki wrote on Instagram, along with a sunflower and a yellow heart emoji.