Nikk's new song 'Choorha' sets the tone for wedding season

The music video set against the backdrop of a big, fat Punjabi wedding is replete with beautiful frames, vibrant colours, upbeat musical arrangement and fitting lyrics.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) After delivering chartbusters like 'Nakhre Tere', 'Chaar Chudiyaan' and 'Yaari', Punjabi singer and composer Nikk is back with another peppy track titled 'Choorha' featuring Anushka Sen.

Talking about the song, Nikk said, "Choorha is a wedding song and it's one of my favourite tracks. Incidentally, the song was born out of a sudden jamming."

Talking about his collaboration with Anushka, the singer said, "I loved working with Anushka, it didn't feel like we were working. The shot song was shot over two days and we shot for eighteen to nineteen hours at a stretch but, all of it was seamless because of the working culture and the fun that the entire cast and crew had on the set. I'm glad that the song is gaining immense appreciation from the audience."

Anushka adds, "I'm glad that I have got the opportunity to become a part of this beautiful song. It was an awesome experience working with Bang Music and Nikk. I am happy that people are loving the song. We had a great shooting time on set, it was a proper wedding vibe. One never feels tired with shooting if people love and appreciate your work."

The upbeat wedding number composed and written by Nikk with music by Harmony, is available on Bang Music's YouTube channel.

