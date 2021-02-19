Nila Madhab Panda submits 'Kalira Atita' for Oscars

"In a year full of challenges, feel extremely happy to announce #KaliraAtita has made its entry into the Oscar race in general entry category 4 best picture, Best Actor, Best Director & many other categories. It's being made available for academy screening, Grateful to everyone Folded hands," tweeted Panda.

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (IANS) Director Nila Madhab Panda has entered his Odia film 'Kalira Atita' (Yesterday's Past) for the Oscars this year.

The film is about the disappearing villages of India's eastern coastline in Odisha because of climate change and rising sea levels.

The movie is made available at the Academy Screening Room onwards and will be viewed by the academy members for votes and nominations, said a statement.

"It was difficult year to make it qualify as all theatres are shut in Los Angles and New York. We have started publicity and reaching out to juries to show the film," said Panda.

The film was earlier screened at the Indian Panorama section of the ongoing 51st International Film Festival of India in Goa.

