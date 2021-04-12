Nila Madhab Panda's 'Kalira Atita' invited for Cornell University screening

In addition to the screening, the filmmaker will also conduct a webinar with the students and faculty of the institute to discuss climate change and its drastic implications, topics that the film focuses on.

"I am happy that the film is being screened at Cornell University. The film will certainly help more dialogues on the impact of climate change, as it is based on true events in Odisha," Panda said.

"Kalira Atita" is a film about villages being consumed by the sea because of climate change and rising sea levels. The film was submitted for the Oscars and was also screened at the Indian Panorama section of the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

"People have loved the film. Most of them say that it's a timely film and has such a strong message," he says, adding, "I think this generation is pretty conscious of the world they live in. Be it environment, gender issues or political. They are quite good at judging and sensing the world. I feel this will lead to a better future," said Panda.

