Nilu Kohli: Disheartening to see so much pain around

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actress Nilu Kohli is deeply affected by the grim scenario all around and finds it hard to believe the news of actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal's death owing to Covid.

"It's really disheartening to see people in pain. It takes me emotionally away reading about people in bad state and, since few days, receiving news about people whom I have known has got me into shock," she told IANS.