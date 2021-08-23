Nilu Kohli on playing a mother in next film

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress Nilu Kohli, known for featuring in films such as 'Housefull 2' and 'Manmarziyaan', will be seen playing a mother in 'Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai'.

She says, "It's a slice of life film. It's a comedy romance. I play 'Surbhi's mother who is very much concerned and worried about her daughter. The audience will enjoy watching me in the film. We have shot one-and-a-half years ago. It's a long awaited release."