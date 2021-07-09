  1. Sify.com
  Nimisha Sajayan to do a Bollywood movie

Nimisha Sajayan to do a Bollywood movie

Last Updated: Fri, Jul 9th, 2021, 12:00:18hrs
nimisha

Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan will be doing Bollywood director Onir’s We Are, which is a sequel to the director’s 2011 movie I Am. 

I Am had won the National award for the best Hindi feature film.

Nimisha, who made a sensational debut in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, has done such well-appreciated movies like The Great Indian Kitchen and Nayattu recently.

She is playing Fahadh’s heroine in the soon-to-be-released Malik.

Nimisha is also playing the female lead in the forthcoming Nivin Pauly movie, Thuramukham. 

She had recently completed the shooting of Footprints on water, a British Indian production, with Adil Hussain and Lena as her co-stars. 

