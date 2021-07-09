Nimisha Sajayan to do a Bollywood movie

Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan will be doing Bollywood director Onir’s We Are, which is a sequel to the director’s 2011 movie I Am.
I Am had won the National award for the best Hindi feature film.
Nimisha, who made a sensational debut in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, has done such well-appreciated movies like The Great Indian Kitchen and Nayattu recently.
She is playing Fahadh’s heroine in the soon-to-be-released Malik.
Nimisha is also playing the female lead in the forthcoming Nivin Pauly movie, Thuramukham.
She had recently completed the shooting of Footprints on water, a British Indian production, with Adil Hussain and Lena as her co-stars.