Nimisha Sajayan to do a Bollywood movie

Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan will be doing Bollywood director Onir’s We Are, which is a sequel to the director’s 2011 movie I Am.

I Am had won the National award for the best Hindi feature film.

Nimisha, who made a sensational debut in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, has done such well-appreciated movies like The Great Indian Kitchen and Nayattu recently.