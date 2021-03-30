Nimrat Kaur: I judge my work by people's reaction

"I absorb and understand when I meet people. Otherwise, it is a story in my head. If I am travelling, people come and tell me. I live in a bubble and have to be informed by others that so many people love my work," she told IANS.

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur says she needs to interact with people to understand how her projects have performed.

"I rely on feedback I get from the audience directly, online or personally. It is amazing when people from different age groups or nationalities contact me. I get fan mail from different people. It's interesting to see how people react," she says.

Interestingly, she admits that she hates watching herself on screen.

"I hate watching my work. I never sit and watch myself on screen. I can barely watch myself when I just have to. I would come to a point where I look at myself and see that I should have done better," she says.

Nimrat adds: "I can only judge my work by people's reaction. I have not even watched some of the work I have done. It's really torture for me to watch myself."

