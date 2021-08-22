Nimrat Kaur: Pandemic taught me to feel grateful for life

Opening up on her experience of living through the pandemic, Nimrat told IANS: "During the first lockdown, I was at home all by myself but this time I actually wasn't completely by myself. So I had a little relief in that sense. I was at a place where I did have some company and I could walk around in some fresh air from time to time. But it's been such a challenging time."

Recalling the time of the second wave, the actress shared: "My heart goes out to people who have lost their loved ones and those who suffered so much. In May, when we had just closed the shoot, fled the scene and went back to our homes, those times were so difficult. Everyday one would hear of someone passing away, losing their battle to the disease. It's been such a trying time."

"I have never felt more grateful for my loved ones, family, friends, relatives, people at my work. I am full of gratitude for every little blessing and will never take anything for granted. Just the fact that we wake up alive with fresh air in our lungs, that's something to feel grateful for," Nimrat expressed.

On the work front, Nimrat recently wrapped shooting for her upcoming film 'Dasvi' where she features alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. In the film, the actress will be seen playing a politician.

"I play very unlikely and interesting kind of politician. It was an unfamiliar territory for me. I play somebody who belongs to a rural set up in north India. It is like a straight out of real life character and her journey," Nimrat informed without divulging much details about the role.

Revealing her experience of playing this kind of a role, the actress added: "Well, I haven't been pushed to these boundaries ever physically in terms of a part, where it belongs, where it comes from. It is probably the most fascinating character that caught my fancy from the day I heard about it. It is nothing like anything I have ever done before. This comes as a shade of colour that I have never explored before!"

