Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia back on 'Choti Sarrdaarni'

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be back on the show "Choti Sarrdaarni", in her popular avatar of Meher.
"Choti Sarrdaarni will always be an integral part of my life as I started my journey as an actor with it. Because of some unavoidable circumstances I had to take a break from work and I am extremely happy to be back and reuniting with my onscreen family," she says.
The actress adds that the show is set to have a few shocking twists and turns that will keep the audience engaged.
"I am thankful to the viewers and fans for their unceasing support and I can assure that there are going to be very interesting twists and turns in the show that they are going to enjoy. I want to thank everyone and urge them to stay safe," she says.
"Choti Sarrdaarni" airs on Colors.
--IANS
