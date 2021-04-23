Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia back on 'Choti Sarrdaarni'

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be back on the show "Choti Sarrdaarni", in her popular avatar of Meher.

"Choti Sarrdaarni will always be an integral part of my life as I started my journey as an actor with it. Because of some unavoidable circumstances I had to take a break from work and I am extremely happy to be back and reuniting with my onscreen family," she says.