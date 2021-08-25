Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana saved by housemates on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) From Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's close connections going viral to nominations to Moose Jattana and Neha Bhasin in the house taking a dip in the swimming pool. There is a lot happening in the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Akshara Singh on the other hand had an emotional breakdown because of the backstabbing that she had to face by Pratik Sahejpal in the 'Game of Hearts' task.