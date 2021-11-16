Nishant Malkhani, Deana Dia star in 'Gal Karle' music video

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani is all set for his upcoming music video 'Gal Karle' with actress Deana Dia.

The actress who made her debut with the song 'Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra' with Karan Kundrra talks about the song and her working experience with Nishant.