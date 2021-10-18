Nishigandha Wad's 'The Unknown Number' focuses on pandemic

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) People were urged to live in quarantine since their lifestyles had changed as a result of the pandemic. Actress Nishigandha Wad's upcoming short film 'The Unknown Number' is centred on this theme as she portrays a government officer who works from home and shows how an unknown number connects two strangers. The actress will be seen with actor Gaurav Bisht.

Nishigandha is a well known Marathi film actress, social scientist and author. She worked in Hindi shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Meri Gudiya', 'Dastaan' and many more. The actress talks about teamwork involved in making this short film.

She said: "I wouldn't take all of the credit, I believe it is a team effort. The extraordinary dedication of our crew (The Unknown Number) has paid off. Before presenting a role on-screen, each team works extremely hard. Good writing, direction, and the fact that everyone in the film was so good. It is an enthusiastic experience to be given the opportunity to play such a significant role."

The film's song 'Tu Hai Nahi' has been vocalized and composed by Ashish Chhabra, directed by Jatin Chanana, and written by Kahaanikaar. The short film is produced by Vikaas Gutgutia.

'The Unknown Number' trailer is available on FNP Media YouTube channel.

