Nithiin’s Andhadhun remake to release on June 11

Nithin will release two films this year. ‘Check’ is releasing next week. ‘Rang Dhe’ will hit the screens in March. He also does have two other movies under production. The Telugu remake of ‘Andhadhun’ is one of them.
Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film with Tagore Madhu being the presenter.
The makers have today announced the release date. The untitled film will release on June 11, 2021.
‘Andhadhun’, a crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, was a super hit. Ayushmann played the role of a piano player who pretends to be blind. Tamannaah Bhatia is reprising the role of Tabu in this Telugu remake and Nabha Natesh is the female interest of Nithin.
