Nithiin’s Andhadhun remake to release on June 11

Nithin will release two films this year. ‘Check’ is releasing next week. ‘Rang Dhe’ will hit the screens in March. He also does have two other movies under production. The Telugu remake of ‘Andhadhun’ is one of them.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film with Tagore Madhu being the presenter.