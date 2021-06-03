Nithin to launch Vakkantam’s film in August!

Young star Nithin is waiting for the shootings to resume so that he can wrap his current film, Maestro. Nithin has already had two releases this year. ‘Rang De’ and ‘Check’ didn’t bring him any josh.

He is now revamping his plans. Soon after completing ‘Maestro’, Nithin will move on to take up a big action entertainer to be directed by writer turned filmmaker Vakkantham Vamsi. The film is likely to be launched in August.