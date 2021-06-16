Nithin to work with another debutant director!

Nithin is on a signing spree. Looks like he is following the footsteps of his favorite star Pawan Kalyan, who has multiple films on the sets. This year, Nithin has had two releases – ‘Check’ and ‘Rang De’, and another film named ‘Maestro’ is set for release shortly.

As we have reported earlier, Nithin will soon be launching a new action thriller in the direction of writer turned director Vakkantham Vamsi.

Besides this film, he may introduce popular editor, SR Sekhar, as the director. Sekhar has edited films such as ‘Businessman’, ‘Temper’, and ‘Lie’.

Currently, he is working for Nithin starrer ‘Maestro’. It is said that Nithin liked the script idea that SR Sekhar pitched to him. If everything goes according to the plan, the film may hit the floors this year.

However, we need to wait for official confirmation.

