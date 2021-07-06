Nithya Menen with PK, shoot from July 12

They are all set to commence shooting together. Nithya Menen will begin the shoot of the Telugu remake of ‘Ayyapanum Koshiyum’ on July 12. A day later, Pawan Kalyan resumes the shoot. Some portions on Pawan Kalyan and Nithya Menen will be shot.

Pawan Kalyan and Nithya Menen, the combination is exciting. He is a big star, and she is a powerhouse of acting talent. They have paired up together for the first time.

Pawan Kalyan plays a police officer in this remake, while Nithya Menen is his wife. The makers had planned to complete this portion in April. Due to the second wave of coronavirus, the shoot was stopped.

Directed by Sagar Chandra, the film is yet to be titled. However, there is a talk that ‘PK’ is being considered for this movie.

Trivikram is penning the dialogue. Sithara Entertainments is producing it. Rana Daggubati plays the other lead, and Aishwarya Rajesh pairs up with him.

