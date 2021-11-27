Nithya Menen's 'Skylab' trailer unveiled

'Skylab' team has planned for the pre-release event on November 28 in Hyderabad, as a part of their promotions. Telugu star Nani has been invited to attend the pre-release event as a special guest.

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (IANS) The makers of Nithya Menen and Satya Dev-starrer 'Skylab' unveiled a trailer from the movie. As 'Skylab' gets verified by the Censor Board, the movie is now certified with a 'U'.

Nani, who is busy working for his upcoming movie 'Shyam Singha Roy', apparently gave a nod to attend the event, as Nithya Menen and Nani share a special rapport.

The 'Skylab' team has also released a special edition of the poster, featuring Nani on a magazine cover. The poster is edited in such a way that it reminds us of the magazine covers during the early '90s.

'Skylab' is releasing on December 4, and stars Nithya Menen, Satya Dev, Rahul Ramakrishna, Tanikella Bharani, and others as the central characters. Helmed by Vishvak Khanderao, the movie is billed to be a period drama dealing with the crash of an experimental lab built in space called 'Skylab'.

