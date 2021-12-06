Nitish urges people to stay alert amid fear of third Covid wave

Patna, Dec 6 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that the state government is fully prepared to tackle the possible outbreak of a third Covid wave, even as he urged the people to stay prepared to face the eventualities.

"We have issued strict instructions to all the district officials to stay alert for the possible threat of the new variant of Coronavirus, Omicron. They have also been directed to conduct maximum number of RT-PCR tests, followed by genome sequencing of patients," Kumar said while interacting with mediapersons after the Janta Darbar.