Nivetha’s look from Paagal unveiled

The makers have now unveiled a poster featuring Nivetha. She plays Theera in the film. The poster sees Nivetha cuddling Vishwak Sen as his hands are tied back.

Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj have paired up together in ‘Paagal’. Touted to be a different love story, ‘Paagal’ is gearing for a release in May.

Directed by Naressh Kuppili, ‘Paagal’ is presented by Dil Raju and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venu Gopal’s Lucky Media.

Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha are the other leading ladies of the film.

Radhan has scored the music. ‘Paagal’ will be releasing on May 1st.

