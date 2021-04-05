Nivin Pauly announces his next, 'Thaaram'

On Easter day, actor Nivin Pauly announced his next project, titled Thaaram. Vinay Govind is the director.

The script is by Vivek Ranjit. Pradeesh Varma is the cinematographer. Rahul Raj is the music director.

Nivin Pauly has Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham ready for release. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham is in the post production stage. The shooting of Liju Krishna’s Padavettu has been postponed due to Covid 19. The hero is currently shooting for Abrid Shine’s Mahaveeryar, which also has Asif Ali in the main cast.