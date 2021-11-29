Nivin Pauly in Anuraj Manohar’s 'Shekhara Varma Rajavu'

Nivin Pauly is playing the lead in Ishq director Anuraj Manohar’s forthcoming movie titled Shekhara Varma Rajavu.
The title poster of the movie has been released now. Nivin Pauly is producing the movie under the banner of Pauly Jr. Pictures. S Ranjith is the writer.
The shooting of Shekhara Varma Rajavu will start next year.
Nivin Pauly, whose Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham was released recently, is having Thuramukham as his next release. Padavettu has another schedule remaining. The hero is busy with ace director Ram’s new movie.
Anuraj Manohar had made an impressive debut with Ishq.