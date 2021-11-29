Nivin Pauly in Anuraj Manohar’s 'Shekhara Varma Rajavu'

Nivin Pauly is playing the lead in Ishq director Anuraj Manohar’s forthcoming movie titled Shekhara Varma Rajavu.

The title poster of the movie has been released now. Nivin Pauly is producing the movie under the banner of Pauly Jr. Pictures. S Ranjith is the writer.

The shooting of Shekhara Varma Rajavu will start next year.