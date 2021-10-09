Nivin Pauly in Ram’s Tamil movie

Malayalam hero Nivin Pauly will play the male lead in Tamil director Ram’s next. Anjali and Soori include the main cast.
Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director. Suresh Kamatchi is the producer.
“New beginnings! New experiences!! Excited to join the sets of dear Ram sir’s new project…” writes Nivin Pauly.
Ram has directed such brilliant movies like Kattradhu Thamizh, Thanga Meenkal, Taramani and Peranbu.
Peranbu had Mammootty in the lead and was well appreciated.
Nivin Pauly has Thuramukham and Kanakam Kamini Kalaham ready for release. Padavettu, the shooting of which was going on when the Covid pandemic outbreak happened, has another schedule left.