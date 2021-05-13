Nivin Pauly shines in the 'Thuramukham' teaser

The teaser of the much-awaited period drama Thuramukham, directed by Rajeev Ravi, has been unveiled.
Thuramukham is set in the backdrop of some incidents that happened in a harbor during 1923 and 1957. It is based on the play Thuramukham by K M Chidambaran.
Nivin Pauly plays the hero in Thuramukham, which also has Joju George, Indrajith, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith and Sudev Nair in the main cast.
Gopan Chidambaran is the writer. Rajeev Ravi is also the cinematographer. Sukumar Thekkeppatt is the producer.
Here is the link to the teaser: