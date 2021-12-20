Nivin Pauly starrer 'Thuramukham' to release on Jan 20

Thuramukham, directed by Rajeev Ravi with Nivin Pauly as the hero, will hit the screens on Jan 20.
Sukumar Thekkepat is the producer of Thuramukham, which is based on a popular play by K M Chidambaram.
Gopan Chidambaram is the writer. Rajeev Ravi is the cinematographer. B Ajithkumar is the editor.
Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Darshana Rajendran, Poornima Indrajith, Manikanda Raja and Sudev Nair include the cast.
The story is based on the revolt by workers against some unfair practices followed during the 1960s, as per reports.